Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $80.62. 1,332,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 5,986.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 19.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

