Critical Review: Surrozen (SRZN) and Its Peers

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Surrozen to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -47.76% -39.91% Surrozen Competitors -4,225.43% -197.53% -33.92%

Volatility and Risk

Surrozen has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen’s peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

65.7% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surrozen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Surrozen Competitors 674 3561 10293 152 2.68

Surrozen currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 713.01%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 81.08%. Given Surrozen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surrozen and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A -$54.65 million -1.65 Surrozen Competitors $750.04 million $142.05 million 3.91

Surrozen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Surrozen peers beat Surrozen on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

