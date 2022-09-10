Critical Contrast: John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) versus Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for John Marshall Bancorp and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercantile Bank 0 0 1 1 3.50

Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.77%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than John Marshall Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Marshall Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 2.58 $59.02 million $3.16 10.28

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than John Marshall Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Marshall Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Mercantile Bank 25.79% 11.98% 1.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats John Marshall Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates eight full-service branches in Alexandria, Reston, Arlington, Washington, Loudoun, Prince William, Rockville, and Tysons, as well as a loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 22 automated teller machines and 19 video banking machines. As of January 18, 2022, the company operated 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

