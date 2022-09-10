Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $291,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $186.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

