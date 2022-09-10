Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 48,536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,536 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Yale University grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

