Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 45,080 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,080 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $96.50 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $402.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

