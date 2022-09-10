Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,923 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,443,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $354.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.55 and its 200 day moving average is $366.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.