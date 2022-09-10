Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,936,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63.

