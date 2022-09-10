Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 652,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 534,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 102,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.06.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.