Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $46.26 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,517 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 0.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Hyatt Hotels worth $46,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $94,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

