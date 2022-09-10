Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,325 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

