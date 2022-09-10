Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Trading Up 0.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. 241,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 415,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

