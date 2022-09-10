Credit Suisse Group Raises IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $27.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

ISEE opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,880,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,755,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after buying an additional 2,317,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

