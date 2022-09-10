Credit Suisse Group Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $90.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.19.

Shares of BPMC opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,535,653.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,300,123. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

