Credit Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $162.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.54. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

