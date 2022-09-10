Credit Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,354 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

EXPE opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.