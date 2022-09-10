Credit Capital Investments LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,853 shares of company stock worth $8,884,675. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

