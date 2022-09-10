Credit Capital Investments LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.