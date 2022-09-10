Credit Capital Investments LLC Invests $468,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,532,000 after purchasing an additional 452,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

NYSE:KMX opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

