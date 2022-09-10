Credit Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Credit Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises about 0.8% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,854,000.

A number of research firms have commented on AA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.31. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

