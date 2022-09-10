Craig Hallum Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $178.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $178.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.89.

Five Below Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.89. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

