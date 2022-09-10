Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Bridgewater Associates LP’s 10th Largest Position

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,132 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.8% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $683,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $533.20. 27,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,379. The firm has a market cap of $236.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

