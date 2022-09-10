CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,462,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755,773 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.7% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of CoStar Group worth $230,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.42. 3,404,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

