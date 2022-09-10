CorionX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $58,709.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CORX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $52,386.55 and approximately $58,709.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.67 or 1.00157006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036516 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx.

CorionX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

