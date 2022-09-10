Copperleaf Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

