Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) SVP Sells $752,335.50 in Stock

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) SVP Susana Pichardo sold 71,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $752,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Convey Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNVY remained flat at $10.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $770.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.20 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $89.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Convey Health Solutions

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

Featured Articles

