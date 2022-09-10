Contrasting Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FIGS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FIGS and Blue, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 1 4 6 1 2.58 Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

FIGS presently has a consensus target price of $18.77, suggesting a potential upside of 56.15%.

This table compares FIGS and Blue’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $419.59 million 4.74 -$9.56 million $0.17 70.71 Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FIGS.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Blue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS 7.18% 16.83% 13.10% Blue N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FIGS beats Blue on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Blue

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

