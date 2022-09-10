Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.