Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.
Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.
Consolidated Water Price Performance
NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $18.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
