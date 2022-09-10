Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.95. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

