Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,736. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 83,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 31.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

