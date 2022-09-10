Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Concrete Pumping Stock Performance
Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,736. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
