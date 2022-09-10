Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Takes $4.07 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 0.1% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $152,880,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after acquiring an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,601 shares of company stock worth $1,863,254 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $80.87 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

