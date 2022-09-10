Compound (COMP) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $54.62 or 0.00251015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $396.57 million and approximately $38.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00138682 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00034469 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,260,764 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.