Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance
Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.22. 1,251,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,592. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $6.02.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.