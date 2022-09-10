Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.22. 1,251,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,592. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.