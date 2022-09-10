Coldstack (CLS) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coldstack has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $163,865.50 and $193,603.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack (CLS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2021. Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io. Coldstack’s official website is coldstack.io.

Buying and Selling Coldstack

According to CryptoCompare, “ColdStack is a unified protocol, which allows using the Decentralized Cloud Storage Platforms such as Filecoin, SIA, Arewave and Storj without significant integration efforts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

