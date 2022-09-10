CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $537,922.00

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $33.21 million and approximately $537,922.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.
CoinEx Token Coin Profile
CoinEx Token (CET) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com/token.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
