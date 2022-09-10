CluCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,243.00 (CLU)

CluCoin (CLU) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. CluCoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $16,243.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CluCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One CluCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CluCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

CluCoin Profile

CluCoin (CLU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2021. CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 coins and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 coins. The official website for CluCoin is clucoin.com. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin.

Buying and Selling CluCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CluShare is a decentralized Binance platform that allows users to earn passive income while they hold. CluShare will launch its built-in exchange that facilitates the transaction at any time. Clushare is known as a staking-as-a service platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CluCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CluCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CluCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CluCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CluCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.