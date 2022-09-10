Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Shares Down 16.2%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) dropped 16.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Close Brothers Group (CBGPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.