City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.77

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and traded as low as $5.76. City Developments shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 8,918 shares changing hands.

City Developments Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

