Citigroup Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $245.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.