Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,412,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $486,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,414 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 71.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $877,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

