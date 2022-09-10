Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.97-$2.97 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,931,000 after purchasing an additional 52,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,936,000 after purchasing an additional 127,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 202,627 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

