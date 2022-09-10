Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Trading Down 4.3%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

