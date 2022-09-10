Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Trading Down 4.3%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.
