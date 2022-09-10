Chintai (CHEX) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Exchanges

Chintai (CHEX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Chintai has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Chintai has a total market capitalization of $20.28 million and $14,185.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chintai coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

About Chintai

Chintai is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 988,822,540 coins and its circulating supply is 998,842,584 coins. The official website for Chintai is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chintai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

