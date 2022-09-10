Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,291 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.00. 26,119,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,941,556. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

