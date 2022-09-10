Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.97. 8,262,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,635. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

