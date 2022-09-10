Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,745,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,623,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

