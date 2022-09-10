Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.17. 9,302,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $123.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.