Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IJS traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,628. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

