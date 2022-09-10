Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $22.66 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,504 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 1.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Energy Transfer worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 379,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,083,000 after purchasing an additional 279,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 13,895,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,552,146. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

