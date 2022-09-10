Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC raised its position in American Tower by 35.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.59. 880,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.58. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $298.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

